Marburg disease outbreak declared in Ghana | News

The Pasteur Institute of Dakar in Senegal reported on Monday an outbreak of Marburg disease, a zoonotic virus from the same Ebola family, after confirming two positive infections for the condition in Ghana, who died shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

According to the institution, which works in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), two samples from the two patients were analyzed, and the results were then corroborated with another laboratory in Ghana.

The entity added that the people confirmed with the disease are two unrelated men aged 26 and 51; both presented symptoms of the disease such as diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting; Both patients died shortly after admission to the hospital.

“The health authorities have responded quickly, anticipating the preparation of a possible outbreak, this is good because, without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand,” said the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti. .

It is worth specifying that Marburg is a disease that is transmitted to people through fruit bats and, like Ebola, spreads among humans through direct contact with blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people; as well as with surfaces and materials contaminated with these fluids.

As for medications to be diagnosed for the condition, no type of immunizer is registered, nor antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus; however, care, rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids, and treatment of specific symptoms improve survival.

