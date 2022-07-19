Shooting leaves one dead and four injured in Paris, France | News

At least one man died and four other people were slightly injured on Monday night after a shooting occurred on the terrace of a Paris bar, according to the French Police Headquarters.

CMIO.org in sequence:

France declares orange alert for 38 municipalities due to heat wave

Police officers reported that two men got out of a car and later shot two customers who were sitting outside the location, located on Popincourt street, in the 11th district of Paris.

Law enforcement managed to arrest one of those involved in the shooting, but the other fled. Presumably, the armed attack is due to a settling of accounts, but the motive has not yet been confirmed.

Une fusillade ce soir vient de faire un mort et 4 blessés dans un bar à Chicha rue Popincourt #Paris11. Aucun elément à ce stade ne permet de connaître les motivations de cet acte barbare. Les clients du bar ont maîtrisé l’un deux assaillants et l’autre est en fuete.

— Francois Vauglin (@FVauuglin)

July 18, 2022

In this sense, the mayor of the 11th district of Paris, François Vauglin, stated in his official account on the social network Twitter, that “no element at this stage allows us to know the motivations for this barbaric act.”

The official also assured that the National Police is “actively looking for the second” aggressor, and recognized the collaboration of the bar’s customers to catch the first, since they managed to immobilize him until the authorities arrived at the scene.

Likewise, Vauglin explained that as soon as possible, a medical-psychological aid unit will be made available to neighbors or witnesses, to attend to possible indirect effects of the incident on the citizens who were close to the place.

Last April, the Pont Neuf area of ​​Paris was the scene of the death of two people, when the police shot at the crew of a car who refused to comply with an inspection order in the context of post-election protests.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source