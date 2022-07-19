Russia hits record daily gas supply to China | News

Russia’s state-owned gas company Gazprom on Monday set a new all-time high for daily supplies of domestic gas to China through the Siberian Power pipeline.

In this sense, the company specified that the gas service to the Asian country responds to an agreement established between the entity and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

According to Gazprom, the supply of natural gas to China increased by 63.4 percent in the first half of this year.

Likewise, the entity pointed out that in 2021 the Russian company supplied the CNPC with 10,390 million cubic meters of gas.

It is worth mentioning that the gas pipeline, since 2019, transports natural gas from eastern Siberia to China, which represents a distance of 3,000 kilometers.

In relation to the volume of gas supplied through the Power of Siberia, it is estimated that it will reach a projected capacity of 38,000 million cubic meters by 2025.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



