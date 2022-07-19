Yellow alert decreed in the Netherlands due to high temperatures | News

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) decreed this Monday the activation of the National Heat Plan by announcing the yellow alert and for next Tuesday the orange code, given the imminent increase in temperatures that could exceed 39 degrees.

According to the entity, this Monday the temperatures would range between 30 and 35 degrees in the southern and central regions of the country, while for the northern zone they would rise to 30 degrees.

However, for Tuesday the maximum temperatures could be 39 degrees or higher, which is why recommendations associated with the National Heat Plan have been made public, which urge to avoid exertion, keep the body hydrated, maintain low temperatures in homes and take care of pets and farm animals.

In the face of an emergency, the Institute of Public Health (RIVM) recommends paying attention to children who play outside the home, homeless, obese or elderly people, due to the difficulty involved in keeping their body temperature stable, and the dangers of air pollution. air.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol international airport has also announced that it will take measures to alleviate the heat of travelers, who for months have had to stand in long lines, sometimes outside the building, to cross security checkpoints due to the cutback in workers. .

Faced with the danger that temperatures in the runway area exceed 50 degrees, tanker trucks cool the pavement to prevent flights from being cancelled. At the same time, an airport spokesman revealed that cold drinks and ice creams will be offered to passengers in the waiting areas, and queues will be guaranteed to take place indoors or in shaded areas.

The Dutch Government also prohibited in river areas and bridges, due to the danger it poses, and warned that it will fine 150 euros to those who fail to comply with the ruling.

Likewise, the annual Nijmegen Four Day March, which was to start next Wednesday, was suspended. The event is traditionally held in the third week of July and brings together more than 45,000 participants from all over the planet.

However, temperatures are forecast to drop gradually by Wednesday, and by the weekend they will be around 20 degrees.

