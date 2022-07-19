UN calls to join forces against the food crisis | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, called for joining forces against the food crisis that threatens the world during a ceremony held this Monday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York (USA).

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN celebrates International Nelson Mandela Day

“We face a real risk of multiple famines this year. And next year could be even worse. But we can avert this catastrophe if we act now, if we act together to craft bold and coordinated political responses,” Guterres said.

The official advised to face the global financial crisis and unblock “urgently” the available resources to increase social protection.

We face a real risk of multiple famines this year.

And next year could be even worse.

But we can avoid this catastrophe – with a bold & coordinated global response.

— Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres)

July 19, 2022

Similarly, the diplomat urged to encourage small farming, family farming and encourage self-sufficiency.

On the other hand, the secretary general referred to the solution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as one of the ways to the global food crisis.

“It is possible to avoid the food crisis if fertilizers and food from Russia and Ukraine are allowed on world markets,” the senior official said.

Guterres emphasized food and fertilizer production in these two countries as part of the solution to economic problems, social upheaval and record levels of hunger.

In this sense, Guterres recalled that “our world faces a series of challenges: climate change, Covid-19, conflicts and increased inflation”, in a context where “the prices of food, energy and fertilizers are they are shooting,” he added.

To get out of this challenging global situation, the secretary general emphasized the need to transform food systems, using affordable, healthy and sustainable diets.

“The United Nations is committed to working with all of you to resolve this crisis and continue to push for a global food system that works for all people. We will get there together,” he said.

The recent report The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World found that the number of people suffering from severe food insecurity has doubled since the start of the pandemic.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source