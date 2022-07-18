Without supervision, animals continue to load carts and are mistreated on the streets of Recife (PE)

NEGLECT

Even though it was regulated in 2019, six years after being sanctioned, the Animal Traction Law continues to be unfulfilled in Recife in 2022 – without there being a prediction for the ban to actually start to take hold. On a daily basis, it is common to see scenes in which horses, donkeys and donkeys carry heavy loads for people, many of whom are socially vulnerable, who find in them their only means of sustenance.

A report from JC traveled around the capital of Pernambuco and found, in less than an hour, four carts being carried by horses on Wednesday morning (15), both in the city center, in Bairro da Boa Vista, and in the North Zone, in Arruda. One of them was even led by minors.

This is a practice that should no longer exist. This is because the decree that established the regulation provided that the circulation of animal-drawn vehicles and the driving of animals with loads in Recife would be allowed, until 2021, only on streets with lower vehicle flow and at certain times. After that, they would be strictly prohibited.

However, alleging the difficulties brought to the municipality by the covid-19 pandemic, the term was extended by another two years. Now, the municipality has until March 2023 to train drivers to obtain other sources of income and, then, inspect and punish them if they fail to comply with the legislation.

Source: JC