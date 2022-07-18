World

Without supervision, animals continue to load carts and are mistreated on the streets of Recife (PE)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read

NEGLECT

The regulation of the law that prohibits the practice was published in 2019, and the forecast was that it would be effective until 2021. However, the deadline was extended by the City Hall of Recife until 2023 in view of the difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

June 16, 2022

1 min. of reading

Edilson Barbosa, 43, and Alciclésio do Nascimento, 70, find sustenance in the Boneco horse – PHOTO: BRUNO CAMPOS/JC IMAGE

Even though it was regulated in 2019, six years after being sanctioned, the Animal Traction Law continues to be unfulfilled in Recife in 2022 – without there being a prediction for the ban to actually start to take hold. On a daily basis, it is common to see scenes in which horses, donkeys and donkeys carry heavy loads for people, many of whom are socially vulnerable, who find in them their only means of sustenance.

A report from JC traveled around the capital of Pernambuco and found, in less than an hour, four carts being carried by horses on Wednesday morning (15), both in the city center, in Bairro da Boa Vista, and in the North Zone, in Arruda. One of them was even led by minors.

This is a practice that should no longer exist. This is because the decree that established the regulation provided that the circulation of animal-drawn vehicles and the driving of animals with loads in Recife would be allowed, until 2021, only on streets with lower vehicle flow and at certain times. After that, they would be strictly prohibited.

However, alleging the difficulties brought to the municipality by the covid-19 pandemic, the term was extended by another two years. Now, the municipality has until March 2023 to train drivers to obtain other sources of income and, then, inspect and punish them if they fail to comply with the legislation.

Source: JC

Fact Checking by RJ-838 RJ-937 RJ-038

By Anda – Brazilian ONG – IMG

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The new government of Estonia headed by Kaja Kallas has started work

3 hours ago

Russia advocates curtailing the cross-border mechanism of assistance to Syria

3 hours ago

Ushakov spoke about the development of relations between Russia and Iran

4 hours ago

Elimination of terrorism in Syria to be discussed at summit in Iran with Putin’s participation

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.