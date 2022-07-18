The new government of Estonia headed by Kaja Kallas has started work

HELSINKI, July 18 – RIA Novosti. The Estonian Parliament on Monday took the oath of office of the new government under the leadership of the leader of the Reformist Party Kai Kallas, after which the Cabinet of Ministers officially takes up its duties, the press service of the highest legislative body of the republic reported.

“Prime Minister Kaya Kallas read out the text of the official oath, after which the new ministers signed the document in alphabetical order, officially taking up their duties. At the same time, President Alar Karis signed a decree on the resignation of the former government,” the message says. This government will work only until March 2023, when the next elections to the Estonian Parliament will be held.

Last week, Kaya Kallas, who was then prime minister, told the government that she was resigning and that she was ready to head a new cabinet of ministers after the collapse of the previous ruling coalition. Together with the prime minister, the entire government resigned. The President of Estonia invited Kallas to form a new government of the republic.

On Friday, the leaders of the new ruling coalition, which included the Reformist Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Isamaa (Fatherland) Party, signed a coalition agreement. The coalition will have a majority in parliament – 55 out of 101 mandates. On the same day, the parliament supported the powers of Kai Kallas to form a new government of the country.

The three parties equally divided the 15 ministerial portfolios, including the post of prime minister. Finance Minister Keith Pentus-Rosimannus, Social Security Minister Signe Riisalo and Rural Affairs Minister Urmas Kruuse will retain the posts of the Reformist Party along with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. The Ministry of Defense will be headed by Hanno Pevkur, who served as vice-speaker of the parliament.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Minister of Education and Science Tõnis Lukas, Minister of Justice Lee Danilson-Jarg, Minister of Business and Information Technology Kristjan Järvan and Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman have entered the government from Isamaa (Fatherland) Party.

From the Social Democratic Party, the post of Interior Minister will be Lauri Läänemets, the Minister of Health and Labor will be Peep Peterson, the Minister of Economy will be Riina Sikkut, the Minister of the Environment will be Madis Kallas and the Minister of Culture will be Piret Hartman.

Kallas on June 3 called on President Alar Caris to remove seven ministers representing the Center Party in the government due to internal political differences between partners in the bipartisan coalition, and also announced that she was starting to form a new ruling coalition. Karis signed a decree on the resignation of ministers.