Russia advocates curtailing the cross-border mechanism of assistance to Syria

MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia is in favor of curtailing the cross-border assistance mechanism for Syria because it violates Syrian sovereignty, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said during a briefing on Monday.
“We believe that the cross-border mechanism is a temporary and emergency measure that should be curtailed, since it violates international humanitarian law and, very importantly, the very sovereignty of Syria,” Ushakov said.
He called a compromise the fact that earlier the Russian Federation supported the UN Security Council resolution to extend the mechanism for six months.
“Next time our position will be expressed more categorically,” Ushakov stressed.
July 14, 16:31

Russia set to work constructively with Turkey and Iran on Syria

