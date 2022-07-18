Ushakov spoke about the development of relations between Russia and Iran

MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Iran have plans to take their bilateral relations to a new level of strategic partnership, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said during a briefing.

“Iran is an important partner of Russia, relations are friendly, have a centuries-old history, and are developing very effectively in the widest range of areas. Both sides have plans to take bilateral cooperation to a new level – the level of strategic partnership. A new interstate agreement is being prepared on this account,” Ushakov said.

The Kremlin had previously confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would travel to Tehran on July 19. As noted by presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Putin will have talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and Putin will also pay a visit to Iran’s supreme ruler Ali Khamenei.