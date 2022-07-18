Elimination of terrorism in Syria to be discussed at summit in Iran with Putin’s participation

MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Measures aimed at the final elimination of the hotbed of international terrorism in Syria are planned to be discussed at a summit in Iran with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service reports.

It is noted that on July 19, Putin will visit Iran to participate in a trilateral meeting of heads of state – guarantors of the Astana process of assistance to the Syrian settlement, where he will hold talks with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“In particular, it is meant to discuss a set of measures aimed at the final elimination of the hotbed of international terrorism, the promotion of the inter-Syrian peace process and the solution of humanitarian issues, including the issue of post-conflict reconstruction,” the report says.