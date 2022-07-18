48 people and nine organizations are on the new list of EU sanctions

BUDAPEST, July 18 – RIA Novosti. The new EU sanctions list includes 48 people, including the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, regional politicians and nine organizations, including Sberbank, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto.

“An additional 48 people and nine organizations will be added to the EU sanctions list, including one Russian Deputy Prime Minister, political leaders from several regions and Sberbank,” Szijjarto said. A video of his speech has been posted on social media.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries began to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, on Russian energy resources. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.