World
Russia called for the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal in the format of 2015
MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia is in favor of restoring the nuclear deal on Iran in the configuration that was approved in 2015 by a UN Security Council resolution, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said during a briefing on Monday.
“Russia stands for the restoration of the nuclear deal in the configuration that was approved in 2015 by UN Security Council resolution 2231. The goal, of course, is to remove restrictions on Iran’s normal trade and economic interaction with the outside world. Moscow will continue its efforts in this direction,” Ushakov said.
He added that during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran, during meetings with Iranian colleagues, the situation around a joint comprehensive plan of action on the Iranian nuclear program will be discussed.
