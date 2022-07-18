Russia called for the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal in the format of 2015

MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia is in favor of restoring the nuclear deal on Iran in the configuration that was approved in 2015 by a UN Security Council resolution, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said during a briefing on Monday.

He added that during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran, during meetings with Iranian colleagues, the situation around a joint comprehensive plan of action on the Iranian nuclear program will be discussed.