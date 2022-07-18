World

The Rada denied the adoption of the law on social guarantees for citizens of Poland

MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak denied the information that the Parliament on Monday adopted a law on social guarantees for Polish citizens in the country.
Earlier on Monday, Rada deputies Oleksiy Goncharenko and Olena Shulyak reported on their Telegram channels that the parliament had adopted a bill initiated by Volodymyr Zelensky on social guarantees for Polish citizens in Ukraine.
“(Bill – ed.) No. 7550 – they did not vote on special guarantees for the citizens of Poland today! They just included it in the agenda and reduced the time. That’s it. The first reading will be, but not today!” – Zheleznyak wrote in his Telegram channel.
After that, Goncharenko and Shulyak deleted posts about the adoption of the bill.
SVR: Poland became nervous after the publication of its plans to seize Ukraine

