MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the reasoning of British politicians demonstrates their indifference to the fate of their compatriots.

Zakharova’s response to a media question regarding the death of a British mercenary in the DPR, posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, says that “now in London they are trying to use this story and the human tragedy associated with it to inflate a media scandal and “scoring points” in the context of the pre-election struggle for the post leader of the British Conservative Party.

“The arguments of politicians like Elizabeth Truss about the non-recognition of the people’s republics are nothing more than excuses showing how indifferent the British government is to the fate of its compatriots, whom it shamelessly uses in its own interests,” she said.

Earlier, DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova said that British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Oury, who was held captive in the DPR, died on July 10 due to illness and a depressed state “due to indifference to his fate in his homeland.”