World

H&M will support employees laid off in Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

ZURICH, July 18 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), which on Monday announced its withdrawal from the Russian market, will provide support to employees laid off in Russia.
“As for our employees, we will do our best to leave Russia in a responsible manner, in the coming months paying special attention to a fair and considerate way of parting with our local colleagues,” a spokesman for the retailer told RIA Novosti.
13:59

The media called the timing of the sale of H&M in Russia

Earlier, H&M told RIA Novosti that stores of all the company’s brands will open in Russia in August for final sales.
H&M was founded in 1947 in Sweden. The company manufactures and sells clothing. In addition to H&M, he also develops the brands COS, Monki, Weekday and others. The company’s network has about 4.7 thousand stores in 75 world markets, the staff is about 107 thousand people.
10:11

H&M decided to leave Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Forecasters told how long the abnormal heat will last in Europe

2 hours ago

Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss advance to next round of UK premiership election

3 hours ago

Iranian President called Putin’s visit a turning point for bilateral relations

3 hours ago

The media called the new position of the ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Venediktova

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.