H&M will support employees laid off in Russia

ZURICH, July 18 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), which on Monday announced its withdrawal from the Russian market, will provide support to employees laid off in Russia.

“As for our employees, we will do our best to leave Russia in a responsible manner, in the coming months paying special attention to a fair and considerate way of parting with our local colleagues,” a spokesman for the retailer told RIA Novosti.