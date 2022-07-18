World
H&M will support employees laid off in Russia
ZURICH, July 18 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), which on Monday announced its withdrawal from the Russian market, will provide support to employees laid off in Russia.
“As for our employees, we will do our best to leave Russia in a responsible manner, in the coming months paying special attention to a fair and considerate way of parting with our local colleagues,” a spokesman for the retailer told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, H&M told RIA Novosti that stores of all the company’s brands will open in Russia in August for final sales.
H&M was founded in 1947 in Sweden. The company manufactures and sells clothing. In addition to H&M, he also develops the brands COS, Monki, Weekday and others. The company’s network has about 4.7 thousand stores in 75 world markets, the staff is about 107 thousand people.
