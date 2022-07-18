MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. The UK did not seek help from the ICRC to provide medical supplies to its citizen Paul Uri, while he was provided with the necessary medical care in the DPR, where he was convicted of mercenarism, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“Paul Ury suffered from a number of chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes. However, the UK did not bother to provide him with medicines through the ICRC. Nevertheless, the necessary medical assistance was provided to him by the Donetsk authorities,” Zakharova said in a comment to the media posted on official website of the department.

Earlier, DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova said that British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Ury, who was held captive in the Donetsk People’s Republic, died on July 10 due to illness and a depressed state from indifference to his fate in his homeland. In this regard, the British Foreign Office summoned the Russian ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin.

The official representative of the RF Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, stated that the mercenaries who arrived in Ukraine are not combatants, “the best thing that awaits them is a long term in prison.” The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, reported in June that the number of foreign mercenaries fighting in the Donbass is declining, they are trying to leave Ukraine. In Donetsk, on June 9, three foreigners captured in Mariupol were sentenced to death – two British citizens Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as a Moroccan citizen Saadoun Brahim. All three pleaded guilty to Ukraine’s armed aggression aimed at seizing power in the DPR.