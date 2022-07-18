According to institute, Swiss will no longer eat meat in 2050

PROGRESS

The Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI) estimates that the Swiss will no longer eat meat by 2050.

“We have no choice but to switch to alternative proteins,” researcher and spokeswoman Christine Schäfer said in a statement from the institute, which is Switzerland’s oldest think tank.

According to Christine, in the future, meat will be seen with strangeness, as something unusual.

The transition to a meat-free diet is growing in Switzerland, where one in five francs from the sale of hamburgers, for example, comes from plant-based products, according to the GDI.

In addition, meat consumption in the country is falling every year, and what has also facilitated the transition is consumer access to alternative proteins.

The Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI) assesses that microorganisms such as fungi, algae and bacteria will play a decisive role in the future of proteins, as they are the basis for the development of alternatives to foods of animal origin from fermentation, mainly dairy products.

It is worth remembering that an opinion poll commissioned by the Swiss animal rights group Tier im Fokus revealed that 17% of respondents in Switzerland support closing all slaughterhouses.

Already a report by the Tages-Anzeiger media group pointed out that three out of four respondents are against intensive livestock farming.

An animal rights organization called Sentience Politics has also attracted attention in Switzerland. In 2018, the entity started the “No Factory Farming in Switzerland” campaign to make intensive livestock farming illegal, demanding the creation of a constitutional amendment in opposition to factory farms.

Quotable is also a survey by the organization Eco Experts which has already elected Switzerland as the best country for vegetarians in Europe. The study analyzed 26 European countries and compared the number of vegetarian restaurants available, annual meat consumption and price per kilo of meat. Considering these factors, Switzerland ranked first, followed by the United Kingdom.

Source: vegazeta