Learn about the main challenges facing children in the world | News

Do you know unprotected boys and girls? Do they educate children in equality and with the same opportunities for all? What are the main challenges that childhoods face? Perhaps these are the questions that we do not constantly ask ourselves due to the maelstrom of everyday life.

More than 64,000 minors lost their lives during the Colombian conflict

However, recent balances presented by the United Nations Organization (UN) warned that 8,000,000 boys and girls under the age of five in 15 countries affected by the hunger crisis are at risk of dying from severe emaciation.

And this is one of the main problems faced by children in the world, derived from poverty and inequality that make up the basis of the global capitalist system.

Worldwide, one in five deaths of children under the age of five is attributed to severe wasting, also known as severe acute malnutrition, according to data from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Elements highlighted by Unicef ​​refer that “conflicts and climate disturbances are causing an increase in severe wasting in places where infant mortality is already very high.”

Another of the challenges in relation to childhood is access to education and the possibility of maintaining studies. “In low- and middle-income countries, 70 percent of ten-year-olds cannot understand simple written text, a worrying increase from 57 percent in 2019,” according to the UN.

On March 30, 2022, the UN published a report warning that during the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools in 23 countries, where around 405 million school-age boys and girls live, have still not opened for complete and many school-age children are at risk of dropping out of the educational process.

Rape: what is hardly talked about

On the other hand, girls and boys suffer from a problem that is rarely talked about: rape. Feminist organizations such as Ni Una Menos call for justice where the causes of sexual abuse in childhood are imprescriptible.

“Victims and survivors cannot always speak in the times and ways determined by patriarchal justice, if one takes into account that 85 percent of children who suffer abuse will never say so, only 2 percent will be able to tell at the time. and, with luck, a little more than 10 percent will access a judicial process”, valued the group.

Another of the facts that girls suffer as a result of rape is pregnancy and in many countries even the guarantee of having a safe and free legal abortion. In the same way, girls and boys face a limited exercise of the guarantee of their sexual rights and comprehensive sexual education.

Other forms of violence are suffered by girls and boys, which have to do with how the system in which they live is structured. Inequalities due to gender, social class, ethnicity, geographical location, among other categories.

