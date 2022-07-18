Eight people die in Greece when a plane carrying weapons crashes | News

Eight people died on Saturday night when an Antonov (An-12) cargo plane carrying weapons from Serbia to Bangladesh crashed in the Greek city of Kavala.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Plane with 22 people on board disappears in western Nepal

According to the Serbian Defense Minister, Nebojsa Stefanovic, the eight crew members who died in the accident were not Serbs; and it is presumed that they were Ukrainians.

Local media detail that the aircraft, belonging to the Ukrainian company Meridian LTD, and which apparently had an engine failure; crashed to the ground without being able to make the previously requested emergency landing at Kavala airport.

�������� | This particular An-12BK first flew in 1971. It began service in Meridan earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/zdnV0GDQL0

— World Alert (@AIertaMundiaI)

July 16, 2022

The An-12 was carrying about 11 tons of weapons, including lighting mortar mines, destined for Bangladesh, according to Stefanovic, who added that said cargo belonged to the private company Valir.

“This was an agreement with the Bangladesh Ministry of Defense in accordance with international standards; Unfortunately, some media have speculated that this flight was allegedly carrying weapons to Ukraine, which is completely untrue,” he said.

After the aircraft caught fire, a cloud of toxic smoke rose, after which Greek authorities recommended the use of masks, keeping the windows closed and not turning on the air conditioners in the towns near the area of ​​the tragedy.

The first approach to inspect the scene of the incident was made with drones; and later in the tasks of controlling the flames, at least two firefighters presented respiratory problems and had to be transferred to a medical center.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source