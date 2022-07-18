World

‘I thought it was a dog’, says resident who saw jaguar running down the street in Igarapava (SP)

Animal jumped from a vacant lot and was caught by a resident who was sweeping the sidewalk in Igarapava, SP — Photo: Disclosure

It was just before 7 pm last Wednesday (15), when Clair dos Santos came across a puma near the house where she lives, in the Vila Gomes neighborhood, in Igarapava (SP).

“I was sweeping the sidewalk. When I looked up, I saw that animal running up. I thought it was a dog, it was a jaguar”.

The housewife says that she even alerted the neighbor and saw when the animal turned the corner and disappeared through the streets of the neighborhood. “It was a scare. I had never seen it”.

The action was caught by security cameras, but residents also filmed the animal. The boilermaker Antônio Mário dos Santos was arriving at his mother’s house when he saw the jaguar walking up the street.

He claims he even tried to follow the jaguar and take a picture of it, but it went away back into the wild.

“I followed her for about two blocks, where she turned left and stood in a corner there. Then I arrived, I went to take a picture of her, but when I went to take a picture she jumped over the fence and walked through the woods.”

Species is common in the State of São Paulo

According to biologist Antônio Bordignon, the jaguar that appeared in Igarapava is the brown species, the most common in the state of São Paulo.

He believes that she may have ended up in the neighborhood, probably fleeing a fire in the region.

Also according to the biologist, it is not an offensive jaguar and could be looking for some kind of small animal, like a chicken, to feed.”

