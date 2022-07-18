Iran accuses the US of creating tension and crisis in the Middle East | News

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a series of claims and accusations against Iran made by US President Joe Biden during his visit to the Middle East.

Iran reiterates that it will not give in to US coercive policy.

“The United States has once again sought to create tension and crisis in the region by appealing to the failed policy of Iranophobia,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani, reacting to Biden’s remarks on Tehran.

During the tour of the Middle East, Biden has accused Iran of destabilizing the region through its activities, and has stated that the US will ensure that “Tehran does not get a nuclear weapon.”

“The United States will continue to be an involved ally in the Middle East. We will not walk away to leave a vacuum that can be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden told the leaders of the Persian Gulf countries.

In the statement, Kanaani said the US president’s statement is baseless and in line with his policy of continuing to incite and create tensions in the region.

The spokesman condemned the United States for trying to create tensions and crises in the region through its continued interference in the internal affairs of the countries in the region, repeated occupations and military aggression, and massive arms sales.

In the statement, he also condemned the US’s “blind and unlimited support” for Israel, which has infringed on the rights of the Palestinian people in recent decades.

When it comes to the nuclear program, Kanaani reaffirmed Iran’s strategic policy of peaceful use of nuclear technology within the international legal framework, saying that Iran will continue negotiations to lift sanctions.

Iran welcomes dialogue and cooperation with regional neighbors to provide constructive efforts for the security, peace, stability and development of the region, according to the statement.





