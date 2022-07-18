At least 12 killed by floods in southern and northern China | News

Flash floods in southwest and northwest China in the past 48 hours have left at least a dozen dead, while thousands have been evacuated to safety.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China denounces US destroyer interference in its waters

At least six people have died and 12 others are reported missing after flash floods triggered by torrential rains hit Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

Local authorities reported that some 1,323 people were evacuated as of 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 22,300 people have been affected by the rain in the western part of the county, with houses damaged and roads blocked.

A flash flood in Baishi Township, Beichuan County, Mianyang City caused severe damage to some houses in Chang Town.

In the city of Longnan in the northwestern province of Gansu, another six deaths were reported and 3,000 people were evacuated, state broadcaster CCTV said.

According to the Wudu District Committee of Longnan City, Gansu Province, a flash flood occurred in a canal in Hanwang Town. (Reference photo).

Rainfall in a day and a half reached 98.9 millimeters (3.9 inches) in the most affected areas, almost double the July average.

The rains come amid a heat wave in parts of the Asian country, including the eastern province of Zhejiang and the city of Shanghai, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius last week.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source