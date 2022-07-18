Attack in central Somalia leaves two dead and 15 wounded | News

At least two people were killed and 15 others wounded in a suicide car bomb attack on a hotel in the central Somali city of Jowhar, the capital of Hirshabelle state, a government official confirmed.

Several regional ministers and parliamentarians were injured in a suicide car bomb attack on a hotel in the city of Jowhar, some 90 kilometers from Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the latest attack, saying it targeted a hotel housing regional officials from Hirshabelle.

I strongly condemn today’s heinous terrorist attack targeted to a hotel in my hometown Jowhar. My deepest condolences go to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives during the barbaric attack. I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.#Somalia pic.twitter.com/ntGkEZyHWr

— Hon Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu (@MOALIMUU)

July 17, 2022

Hirshabelle spokesman Daud Haji Irro said on Sunday that the death toll could rise after attackers rammed an explosives-laden car into the Nuur Doob hotel, frequented by regional government officials.

The regional government official said that two ministers and a lawmaker from Hirshabelle were injured in the attack.

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre expressed his condolences to the people of Jowhar, especially those who lost loved ones in the blast.

In a statement, Barre said: “I spoke by phone with the Hirshabelle State President, Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlawe, who gave me information about the situation and the place where the explosion occurred.”

The prime minister promised to support the Hirshabelle state and the people of the regional administration and help the affected people.

Images from the scene showed the large-scale destruction caused by the explosion that also affected nearby buildings.

Attacks continue across Somalia even as security forces backed by allied forces have stepped up operations against militants in the country.





