They approve Law that declares the Francoist regime illegal in Spain | News

The Chamber of Deputies of Spain sanctioned this Sunday the Democratic Memory Law project, by means of which the Francisco Franco regime is declared illegal, in addition to promoting the memory of the victims of the Spanish civil war and the Franco dictatorship.

In this sense, the regulation will enter into force next September and among its points it establishes that the Spanish State assumes the search and identification of the more than 114,000 people who disappeared during the civil war and the dictatorship.

Likewise, the legislation guides that to carry out the process, a DNA bank of the victims will be created to facilitate their identification, as well as a map of all the mass graves in the country.

“The State has to exhume the bodies of the victims of the Franco dictatorship, there are still 114,000 forced disappearances; we are after Cambodia, the country in the world with the most disappeared”, said the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

It is worth specifying that despite the fact that the project does not repeal the Amnesty Law of 1977, which it qualifies as an instrument in favor of reconciliation and the construction of an advanced democratic society; affirms the prevalence over it of international humanitarian law.

As part of the law, the name of the Valley of the Fallen, built by the Franco regime using political prisoners as labor and which housed the remains of the dictator until October 2019; it will be replaced by Valle de Cuelgamuros.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



