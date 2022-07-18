Dog undergoes surgery after swallowing 20 coins that were in her tutor’s purse

DANGER

A 12-week-old puppy named Daisy had to undergo emergency surgery after doing what puppies do best: eating things they shouldn’t. In this case, the dog swallowed 20 coins from her tutor’s purse.

Veterinary charity PDSA said Daisy’s owner became concerned after she started vomiting and stopped eating. The PDSA revealed that the little dog was examined and the vets could see which stomach was causing her pain, raising suspicions of a blockage. Daisy was then sedated and x-rayed.

X-ray images showed the animal had swallowed several coins. “ I couldn’t believe it when the PDSA called to tell me that Daisy had swallowed so many coins. My purse was missing and we searched it from top to bottom, not thinking that Daisy was the culprit who ran off with it.“, commented the dog’s tutor.

I had no idea a puppy would eat this kind of thing and we were all beside ourselves with worry and so scared of losing her. My four-year-old daughter is Daisy’s best friend and she was very upset.”

The PDSA said the operation was a success and Daisy was able to go home on painkillers and antibiotics the day after the surgery.

Veterinary nurse Sally Frith, who works at Derby PDSA Pet hospital, commented on the case: “ Daisy broke a new record, we couldn’t believe the number of coins she managed to eat, especially for such a tiny puppy. The coins were causing a blockage which if left could have been fatal so it’s a good job her owner brought her to PDSA when she did“, he explained.

