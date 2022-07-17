World

Medvedev said that Judgment Day may come for Ukraine

VOLGOGRAD, July 17 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting with veterans in Volgograd said that Ukraine, in the event of an attack on Crimea, will face Judgment Day.

“Individual exalted, bloody clowns who pop up there from time to time with some statements are also trying to threaten us, referring to the attack on the Crimea and so on. In this regard, I want to say that it is quite obvious – they understand the implications of such statements. And the consequences are obvious that if something like this happens, for all of them there, Judgment Day will come at once. Very fast and heavy. It will be very difficult to hide.”

Dmitry Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The day before, Vadim Skibitsky, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said that Kyiv could use American missiles to strike at Crimea. In turn, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the presidential office, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could attack the Crimean Bridge “as soon as the first technical possibility appears.”
Ukrainians are not enemies for Russia, Medvedev said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

