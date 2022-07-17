World

In Spain, revealed an unexpected rival of the US and Europe

MOSCOW, July 17 – RIA Novosti. While a group of five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa – contribute to the strengthening and expansion of multipolar cooperation, the United States and the European Union are exhausting themselves with anti-Russian sanctions, writes the Spanish edition of Rebelion.
“BRICS is advancing in the programs of development, economic integration and profitable trade for its members,” says the author of the article, Hedelberto López Blanche.
In his opinion, the desire of the economic block for the unity of developing economies is attracting more and more countries to the ranks of the organization.
The author of the article also highly appreciated the BRICS summit held in June, noting the intensification of contacts between Russian companies and partners in the organization.
“At the summit, we discussed the possibility of opening a network of Indian stores in Moscow and increasing the share of Chinese cars on Russian roads,” Blanche recalled.
At the end of June, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran had applied for membership in the BRICS, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez also spoke about his intention to join the group. The head of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Li Kexin, in turn, reported that there are several countries that are “knocking at the door” of the BRICS: Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina.
Putin has a problem: the West has run out of rivals

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

