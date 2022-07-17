They warn about new records of maximum temperatures in Europe | News

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned this Friday that the current heat wave that affects almost all of Europe may break temperature records next week, after presenting an extreme increase.

Europe is being affected by one of the most intense heat waves in recent years, to the point that in countries like France, Spain and Portugal forest fires have increased in the past week.

In the case of the United Kingdom, which has already issued an alert due to the heat wave, the WMO expert, Roberto Labrador, stated that for the next seven days “London is expected to reach 35 degrees, that is 10 degrees more than the average for this city on these dates”.

The maximum temperature recorded in the history of the United Kingdom was reached in 2019, when it reached 38.7 degrees and, according to Labrador, there is a 30 percent chance that this mark will be exceeded.

Likewise, the authorities anticipated that in Spain the maximums would be concentrated between Wednesday and Thursday, after exceeding 44.5 degrees.

In the case of Spain, the maximum temperature in its history was experienced last summer, when 47.2 degrees were recorded in the municipality of Montoro in Córdoba.

Labrador highlighted that, among the harmful effects of the recent heat wave, the degradation of the air stands out, especially in cities, since high temperatures retain particles in the air for animal health.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



