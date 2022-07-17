More than 3,000 firefighters fight forest fires in Portugal | News

More than 3,000 firefighters work this Friday, together with residents, to extinguish the various fires that have affected various parts of the country Portugal since last July 8.

In recent days, Portugal has registered more than 9,000 rural fires, which have required the help of nearly 30,000 troops to control and extinguish them, mainly in the center of the country.

The extreme temperatures that hit the Iberian Peninsula have fueled the force of the flames, to which is added the drought situation that, since last June, has affected 96 percent of the country.

On this day, in the southern city of Palmela, the loss of 400 hectares of forest was reported, including several agricultural buildings.

To all of you who are on the ground, I convey my solidarity and gratitude for your efforts and dedication not fighting the fires that have plagued our country.

The authorities predict that this weekend the temperatures in Portugal will record a maximum of 44 degrees, due to the dry and warm air coming from North Africa.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Thursday that his government had considered extending the state of emergency due to forest fires until July 17.

For its part, Civil Protection data indicates that 135 people, including 70 firefighters, have suffered injuries as a result of the flames, but so far no deaths have been reported.

In addition, the accidents have caused innumerable material losses and damage to the economy.

Other European countries are also affected by the fires. In southwestern France, the flames have consumed nearly 700 hectares of forest and thousands of people have been evacuated.

Bastille Day celebrations dispensed with the use of fireworks, in regions such as Toulouse, Lourdes and Nimes, in order to avoid the risk of accidental fires.





