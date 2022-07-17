World

Exploited and visibly stressed bear reacts to tamer at circus attraction

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read

Photo: Playback / Twitter

One brown bear reacted against its tamer after the animal was forced to participate in presentation on a Russian circus.

Stressed, the bear stirred and attacked the artist during a recent concert, packed with children and their parents, in the city of Blagoveshchensk (Russia), according to the “Siberian Times”.

The presenter and handler tugged hard on the bear’s leash as it desperately tried to escape. There were no barriers between the artists and the audience.

The duo acted quickly and managed to control the innocent bear by giving him treats. In the end, he ends up performing the trick by jumping onto stools while standing on his hind legs, a visibly difficult and painful exercise.


There was applause from the crowd when the bear finished the number.

Despite the protest of several entities in favor of animal rights, acts with animals are traditional attractions in Russian circuses, especially in rural cities.

Editor’s note: How long will animals have to pay a high price for human entertainment? Behind these attractions there is violence of all forms. There is abuse, hunger, fear, loneliness, sadness and death. Is this the kind of thing that the human being rejoices in? We, who fight daily for this type of barbarism to end, are tired, but the animals… they can’t take it anymore. Enough!



Fact Checking by RJ-838 RJ-937 RJ-038

By Anda – Brazilian ONG – IMG

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Israeli crackdown leaves five Palestinians injured in the West Bank | News

31 mins ago

They urge to apply a fourth dose of anticovid vaccine to everyone in Germany | News

2 hours ago

The death toll from the heat wave in Spain rises to 360 | News

3 hours ago

USA presents its strategy in the Middle East | News

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.