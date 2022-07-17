Exploited and visibly stressed bear reacts to tamer at circus attraction

One brown bear reacted against its tamer after the animal was forced to participate in presentation on a Russian circus.

Stressed, the bear stirred and attacked the artist during a recent concert, packed with children and their parents, in the city of Blagoveshchensk (Russia), according to the “Siberian Times”.

The presenter and handler tugged hard on the bear’s leash as it desperately tried to escape. There were no barriers between the artists and the audience.

The duo acted quickly and managed to control the innocent bear by giving him treats. In the end, he ends up performing the trick by jumping onto stools while standing on his hind legs, a visibly difficult and painful exercise.

A brown bear attacked a handler during one of the so-called traveling circus’s shows in Blagoveshchensk, the Far East of Russia. The circus said the show ‘went well, and the video could have been spread by ill-wishers. The public liked the show’. Video by Blag_Dtp pic.twitter.com/eNlnRbIdko — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) July 4, 2022





There was applause from the crowd when the bear finished the number.

Despite the protest of several entities in favor of animal rights, acts with animals are traditional attractions in Russian circuses, especially in rural cities.

Editor’s note: How long will animals have to pay a high price for human entertainment? Behind these attractions there is violence of all forms. There is abuse, hunger, fear, loneliness, sadness and death. Is this the kind of thing that the human being rejoices in? We, who fight daily for this type of barbarism to end, are tired, but the animals… they can’t take it anymore. Enough!