Israeli crackdown leaves five Palestinians injured in the West Bank | News

Organizations denounced this Friday that at least five people were injured after a new repression by Israeli forces against weekly protests that reject the construction of settlements in the village of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilia province, north of the West Bank.

Palestinian President Demands End to Israeli Occupation

Israeli soldiers stormed the town and tried to disperse the demonstration with live, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas, local anti-occupation activist Morad Shtewi was quoted as saying by the WAFA agency.

During the repression, dozens of people suffocated from the tear gas thrown. According to Shtewi, all affected protesters were treated at the scene.

In Kafr Qaddum and surrounding villages, its inhabitants carry out weekly demonstrations to reiterate their rejection of the illegal construction of Israeli settlements, and demanding the right to return to their territories.

According to data from the authorities, about 600,000 Israeli settlers live in settlements established in Palestinian territories, illegally occupied and violating international law, a fact denounced by various organizations that defend the cause of the Palestinian people.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

