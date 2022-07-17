They urge to apply a fourth dose of anticovid vaccine to everyone in Germany | News

The German Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, urged this Friday the population under 60 years of age to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, a reinforcement to prevent possible new infections in the coming months.

Until now, the Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommended that the fourth dose, or second booster, be applied to the population over 70 years of age, as well as to risk groups.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the official asserted that with this dose there is “a completely different level of security”, since immunity is maintained for months and allows the risk of contracting the virus to also be “significantly lower”.

Die pour Impfung wird in Deutschland viel zu wenig eingesetzt. Ab 60 senkt sie deutlich die COVID Sterblichkeit. Bei Jüngeren ist mit einem besseren Schutz vor LongCovid zu rechnen. In den Pflegeeinrichtungen bereiten wir eine Kampagne für 4. Impfung vor

— Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach)

July 15, 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has reported nearly 30 million infections, and has recorded more than 142,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Greater effectiveness of vaccines

The official’s statements come after the Lancet Regional Health Europe magazine published the results of a scientific study conducted in Sweden on booster vaccines.

The investigation concluded that there were fewer deaths among the group of older adults who had received a fourth vaccine, or second booster dose.

In this way, the scientists placed the efficacy of the fourth dose at 71 percent, between seven and 60 days after inoculation, while from days 61 to 143 it dropped to only 54 percent.

Earlier this week, it transpired that the health authorities of the European Union called on those over 60 years of age to reinforce their immunity with vaccines against Covid-19.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



