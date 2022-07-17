The death toll from the heat wave in Spain rises to 360 | News

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), dependent on the Ministry of Health, recorded 360 deaths attributable to the high temperatures recorded in the first six days of the heat wave that affects Spain.

The data provided would correspond to the period from July 10 to 15. The maximum peak of deaths occurred this Friday, with 123 deaths.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies of the Ministry of the Interior, in accordance with the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), maintains the heat wave alert during the weekend.

⚠️Update Special Notice #Heat wave

��️It is probable, L-18/M-19, fresh air intake with thermal drop. L-18 in third W and M-19 large Peninsula areas.

��️The heat will continue, but L-18 will be the last day of the wave episode. X-20 temperature can rise, especially in SW pic.twitter.com/UYnRAj9Ebu

— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp)

July 16, 2022

The heat wave that crosses Spain is the second so far this summer. The first occurred on June 11, becoming the earliest since 1981.

Dehydration, decompensation or chronic illnesses are some of the factors that can suddenly aggravate the state of health of people until they lead to a fatal outcome.

This Saturday the extreme risk warning is activated in areas of Zaragoza, Cantabria, Badajoz, Navarra and La Rioja.

More than 18 million people in Spain are living these days under high health risk due to the high temperatures brought by the second heat wave in a month, according to the notice from the Ministry of Health.

Portugal, Spain, France and the United Kingdom face a heat wave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. Due to climate change, these extreme temperatures are expected to become more and more common.





