USA presents its strategy in the Middle East | News

United States President Joe Biden told Arab leaders on Saturday that his country remained committed to the Middle East and would not cede its influence “to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” on the sidelines of a summit in Saudi Arabia. that will close your trip through the region.

Biden participated in the security summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)+3, held in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

The leaders of six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates), as well as Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, are holding talks on regional security and bilateral relations with the United States. .USA

The US president, who is on his first tour of the region as president, has also called West Asia an “important region,” saying his country has an interest in building a positive future there.

He also told the summit on Saturday that the United States is committed to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

The US president spent Saturday morning meeting individually with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.





