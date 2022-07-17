G-20 Summit Fails To Condemn Russia Over Ukraine Conflict | News

A two-day meeting of Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers in Indonesia ended without a joint statement after Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine divided the world forum.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia confirms President Putin’s participation in G20 summit

During talks on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, finance chiefs pledged to tackle global food insecurity, mounting debt and energy crises, but made little political progress.

“I think we all agree that this G20 meeting has taken place in very difficult circumstances due to geopolitical tension,” said the Indonesian Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, at a press conference on the island of Bali (Indonesia), where the meeting took place.

Infrastructure & sustainability were among the priorities in the finance track discussed during Indonesia’s #G20 Presidency meeting. To learn more, SEA Today had the opportunity to talk to the Finance Ministry’s Budget Financing and Risk Management Director General Luky Alfirman pic.twitter.com/99UCKjWs2L

— SEA Today News (@seatodaynews)

July 16, 2022

Instead of a formal statement, there would be a 14-paragraph statement issued by Indonesia, the finance minister, whose country holds the pre tempore presidency of the G20, said on Saturday.

Indrawati said that most of the issues were agreed by all members except for particular statements on the conflict in Ukraine. She described it as the “best result” the group could have achieved at this meeting.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland blamed Russia for sending a shock wave through the world economy.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko participated in the meeting virtually.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source