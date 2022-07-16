The Americans called the main mistake due to which the United States loses to Russia
The reason for the discussion was an article according to which, against the backdrop of deteriorating mutual understanding between East and West, Moscow, together with Beijing, is building a new network in the field of diplomacy, economics and security along the North-South axis.
In China, revealed how the United States deceived the EU because of Russia
“The United States has been able to negotiate with Russia for ten years. She called for them because of NATO expansion. The United States was the hooligans. These unilateral sanctions, the confiscation of Russian assets and the weaponization of the dollar — this is nothing but an act of war,” Vijay said.
The US said that Putin’s cunning maneuver led to the defeat of the West
Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
In the United States, they told how Russia will “hit the jackpot” after Biden’s visit to Riyadh
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked