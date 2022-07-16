“The US should seek closer relations with Russia <...> and should not interfere in the affairs of Ukraine, as they have done for many years. If Moscow and Beijing are now closer than they were, then this is Washington’s fault. In the same way that high gas prices and inflation are the result of Biden’s erroneous policy towards Russia,” De Schultz emphasized.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.