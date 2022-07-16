World

The Americans called the main mistake due to which the United States loses to Russia

MOSCOW, July 16 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal criticized the policy of US President Joe Biden towards Russia.

The reason for the discussion was an article according to which, against the backdrop of deteriorating mutual understanding between East and West, Moscow, together with Beijing, is building a new network in the field of diplomacy, economics and security along the North-South axis.

I think that because of the idiots running the State Department, we will lose, because Russia by all rights should have been our ally. And we drove it right into the arms of China, senselessly expanding NATO,” wrote Joseph.

“The United States has been able to negotiate with Russia for ten years. She called for them because of NATO expansion. The United States was the hooligans. These unilateral sanctions, the confiscation of Russian assets and the weaponization of the dollar this is nothing but an act of war,” Vijay said.

“Unfortunately, we have become a country of talkers, while the world is ruled by heads of state who do, not say,” William said.
“How presumptuous! Constantly barking at Russia, humiliating and punishing it, the US and the West pushed it towards China and left no choice, and now they are complaining? Why didn’t you listen to our distinguished diplomat Kissinger?” asked Majed.
“The US should seek closer relations with Russia <...> and should not interfere in the affairs of Ukraine, as they have done for many years. If Moscow and Beijing are now closer than they were, then this is Washington’s fault. In the same way that high gas prices and inflation are the result of Biden’s erroneous policy towards Russia,” De Schultz emphasized.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

