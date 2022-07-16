The Investigative Committee is investigating the shelling of several districts of Donetsk and the village of Verkhnetoretskoe

MOSCOW, July 16 – RIA Novosti. Russian investigators are investigating shelling of the Kievsky, Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, as well as the village of Verkhnetoretskoye, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian Investigative Committee.

“The Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating the facts of shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine of the Kyiv, Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, as a result of which 5 civilians were killed and another 10 were injured, as well as the shelling of the urban-type settlement of Verkhnetoretskoye, where two men were killed,” the report says. .