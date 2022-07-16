World

The Investigative Committee is investigating the shelling of several districts of Donetsk and the village of Verkhnetoretskoe

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 16 – RIA Novosti. Russian investigators are investigating shelling of the Kievsky, Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, as well as the village of Verkhnetoretskoye, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian Investigative Committee.
“The Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating the facts of shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine of the Kyiv, Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, as a result of which 5 civilians were killed and another 10 were injured, as well as the shelling of the urban-type settlement of Verkhnetoretskoye, where two men were killed,” the report says. .
It is noted that investigators are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the Ukrainian security forces involved in the crimes.
11:31Special military operation in Ukraine

In Gorlovka, Ukrainian troops fired at the chemical plant “Stirol”

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Expert: US wants to repeat its economic victory over the USSR

20 mins ago

New Kakhovka began to be restored after shelling by Ukrainian militants

36 mins ago

Ukrainian troops lost more than 600 people in two days

52 mins ago

German journalist spoke about the atrocities of the Kyiv regime

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.