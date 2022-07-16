Expert: US wants to repeat its economic victory over the USSR

MOSCOW, July 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States seeks to repeat the situation of 30 years ago, when the cost of oil on The United States seeks to repeat the situation of 30 years ago, when the cost of oil on world markets was reduced, and the Soviet Union could not withstand this competition, and the visit of American leader Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia is aimed, among other things, at repeating this situation, but the president needs to will solve several mutually exclusive issues, says Russian political scientist Andrey Suzdaltsev.

“Biden’s main goal during his visit to the Middle East, where he visited Palestine, Israel, and now Saudi Arabia, is to win the midterm congressional elections. At the same time, he has two problems on his hands: as far as politics is concerned, this is a conflict with Russia , and in the American economy there is a gradual transition to the recession stage,” the expert told RIA Novosti.

As for the American leader’s interest in Saudi Arabia, it is primarily due to the fact that the country is the largest supplier of oil to world markets, the expert points out. “The oil issue is returning to the stage of the late 80s, when the US and Saudi Arabia allowed the price of oil to be lowered on world markets, and the Soviet Union could not withstand this competition. The US wants to repeat this situation of 30 years ago and return to the same stage” , – says the source of the agency.

At the same time, according to him, Biden has two opponents in this territory. “This is Russia, which is present in the Middle East, and it is very stable – it has both bases and friends. And even Russia’s opponents appreciate the fact that Russia does not abandon its allies, and this is very important for the Arab world ,” Suzdaltsev explained .

“And the second is, of course, the conflict between Shiites and Sunnis, Iran and Saudi Arabia – this also greatly affects the situation in the region. And in this case, it will be very difficult for Biden. Because, on the one hand, the West is waiting for the Iranian oil and Iranian gas, they are very much needed there. On the other hand, he needs to somehow prove loyalty to Iran remaining a non-nuclear state. That is, he needs to resolve several mutually exclusive issues,” the expert concluded.

US President Joe Biden is currently on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his Middle East tour. On Friday, he held a meeting with the leader of the kingdom, as well as negotiations with the crown prince as part of the delegations. He has a separate bilateral meeting scheduled for Saturday with the Crown Prince.