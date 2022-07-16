SIMFEROPOL, July 16 – RIA Novosti. The restoration of Novaya Kakhovka after shelling by the Ukrainian army has begun, help from Russia came immediately, said Vladimir Leontiev, head of the administration of the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region.

“New Kakhovka is being restored. Work is going on almost around the clock. Brigades from Kherson and the region have arrived, everyone is mobilized here. The work is in full swing,” Leontyev told RIA Novosti.

Yesterday, 2:15 pm Nova Kakhovka did not confirm the data on the three dead after the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, help from Russia came immediately, already in the first days after the tragedy.

“More than half of the housing stock was damaged to one degree or another. A lot needs to be restored … We are all counting. I think that the city has suffered multi-billion dollar losses,” Leontiev said.

The Ukrainian army shelled Novaya Kakhovka twice this week. The consequences of the first strike are like those of the infamous explosion in Beirut: warehouses with saltpeter exploded, a hospital, residential buildings, a church and other buildings were damaged. According to the authorities, the missile attack was carried out by the American MLRS HIMARS. Three days before the attack, one of the US satellites filmed Novaya Kakhovka – just like before the attacks on Belgorod, Novoshakhtinsk and other Russian targets, RIA Novosti correspondents found out. Earlier, Leontiev said that as a result of Ukrainian strikes on Novaya Kakhovka, two people were killed, seven remain missing, and 90 people were injured.