Ukrainian troops lost more than 600 people in two days

BAKU, July 16 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced on Saturday that the positions of the armed forces of the republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were shelled.
“The units of the Armenian armed forces on July 16 from 04.00 to 04.50 (03.00-03.50 Moscow time) subjected to intensive fire from small arms the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the direction of the settlement Zyaylik of the Kalbajar region,” the ministry’s press service said.
The Defense Ministry added that the Azerbaijani side had taken “adequate retaliatory measures.”
Earlier, Yerevan and Baku agreed to begin preparations for peace talks and held a meeting on the delimitation and security of the border.
Yesterday, 16:55

Azerbaijani and Armenian experts discussed relations between the two countries at MGIMO

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

