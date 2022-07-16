MOSCOW, July 16 – RIA Novosti. Independent journalist from Germany Alina Lipp spoke about the crimes of the Kyiv regime against the civilian population of Donbass, writes The Grayzone.

“People here (in Donetsk. – Approx. ed.) are tired of living in war conditions. Ukrainian soldiers fire at civilians, attack maternity hospitals, mine harbors and blow up granaries,” Lipp said in an interview with the publication.

The reporter also noted that the residents of Donbass are shocked and upset that the Western media is hiding the truth.

“They feel that they are being lied to and that their suffering is completely hushed up. I was so dumbfounded that there is not a word in the German news about the civilians of Donetsk who have died over the past eight years,” she added.

June 30, 23:00 Eyewitnesses spoke about the atrocities of nationalists in the Mariupol Drama Theater

Earlier, the media reported that a case was opened against Lipp in Germany because of reports about the atrocities of the Kyiv authorities. She faces three years in prison. The materials of the investigation indicate that the stories of the journalist can “split the German society.”

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

08:00 “The first handsome man and patriot.” Who will actually bring Ukraine to collapse

The Russian army, together with the forces of the DPR and LPR, completely liberated the Luhansk People’s Republic and a significant part of the Donetsk.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct almost continuous shelling of cities and villages of the republics, and also strike at the liberated territory of the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkiv regions, including using Tochka-U ballistic missiles and American HIMARS MLRS. The victims of these attacks are primarily civilians.