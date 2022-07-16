World

Ukrainian militants shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk from “Grad”

DONETSK, July 16 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops at 13.35 (coincides with Moscow time) fired 10 rockets from the Grad MLRS in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said.
“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 13.35 – Novomikhailovka settlement – Donetsk city (Petrovsky district): 10 rockets were fired from the BM-21 Grad MLRS,” the representative office’s Telegram channel reports.
Petrovsky district of Donetsk is located on the western outskirts of the capital of the DPR, it is the most distant part of the city from the center. Since 2014, when the DPR declared independence from Kyiv, this area, starting from the line of contact outside the city of Maryinka, has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian security forces.
Unexploded Ukrainian ordnance destroyed in Kherson

