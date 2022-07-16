Two victories of Russia over the West scared Ukraine, media write

Canada’s decision to return the turbines and the EU’s clarification of the situation around transit to Kaliningrad are two Russian victories that frightened Ukraine, journalist David Brennan writes for Newsweek magazine.

“Moscow has claimed two significant victories in the sanctions war after Canada agreed to waive restrictions on the return of a key component of the gas pipeline (turbines for Nord Stream – Ed.), and the European Union clarified its position on transit to Kaliningrad” , the publication says.