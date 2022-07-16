World
Two victories of Russia over the West scared Ukraine, media write
MOSCOW, July 16 – RIA Novosti. Canada’s decision to return the turbines and the EU’s clarification of the situation around transit to Kaliningrad are two Russian victories that frightened Ukraine, journalist David Brennan writes for Newsweek magazine.
“Moscow has claimed two significant victories in the sanctions war after Canada agreed to waive restrictions on the return of a key component of the gas pipeline (turbines for Nord Stream – Ed.), and the European Union clarified its position on transit to Kaliningrad” , the publication says.
According to the author, there has been a split in Western countries, and now in Kyiv they are afraid that Russia’s successes, caused by the growing EU fatigue from sanctions, will lead to new concessions in Europe.
A source close to the Zelensky government called Canada’s decision to return the turbines strange and unreasonable. Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Merezhko spoke in a similar vein, stating that some European politicians are much more interested in Russian gas than in Ukraine’s success.
“We capitulated because of Berlin’s pressure and Moscow’s cunning. This will give it the courage to pursue further goals in the EU…,” said Igor Mikhalchyshyn, director general of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress.
Since mid-June, Gazprom has reduced supplies via Nord Stream by about 60 percent, explaining this by problems with the maintenance of gas turbines at the Portovaya compressor station. The reason was that Siemens could not return the turbine, which was undergoing repairs in Canada, due to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the country.
Last week, the situation was resolved – Ottawa agreed to send the turbine to Germany, which will transfer it to Russia. In addition, Gazprom equipment will be exempted from sanctions until the end of 2024.
At the same time, Gazprom stated that they had not received any documents on this matter.
Now Nord Stream has been completely stopped for scheduled maintenance, which is due to be completed on July 21. Some countries – including Germany and Austria – have expressed fears that after the completion of the work, gas supplies may decrease or even stop.
The situation around Kaliningrad caused no less irritation in Ukraine, Brennan said. Lithuania blocked the rail transit of goods subject to restrictive measures, but this week the European Commission clarified that the sanctions do not apply to this type of transportation. As a result, Vilnius had to give in and agreed to implement the recommendations of the EU leadership.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked