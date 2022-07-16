Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk with three shells of 152 mm caliber

DONETSK, July 16 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops at 13.43 fired three shells with a caliber of 152 mm at the Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said.

“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 13.43 – the settlement of Krasnogorovka – the city of Donetsk (Kirov and Kuibyshevsky districts): three shells with a caliber of 152 millimeters were fired,” the mission’s Telegram channel reported.

Earlier, the mission reported that Ukrainian troops on Saturday fired twice at the Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk, including from Grad multiple rocket launchers.