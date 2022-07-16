World

Kharkiv region and LPR signed an agreement on friendship and cooperation

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

LUGANSK, July 16 – RIA Novosti. The head of the administration of the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, and the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, signed an agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.
As a correspondent of RIA Novosti was told in the administration of the Kharkiv region, the agreement provides for more than 20 articles in various areas of integration: from humanitarian assistance to cooperation in trade, culture and youth policy. In addition, the parties undertake to jointly protect each other from external aggression, and also mutually recognize as valid all official documents issued by the authorities.
July 13, 00:21

LPR expects to soon establish diplomatic relations with Syria, Pasechnik said

“Helping your neighbor is what Russian people are strong in. Mutual assistance saves in the most difficult situations. Our republic is already providing assistance to the liberated territories of our neighboring Kharkiv region. Today, this process has taken on a clearer shape – an official agreement on cooperation was signed between the Luhansk People’s Republic and Kharkiv region,” said the head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik.
According to him, the territory of the Kharkov region will soon be completely liberated from the Nazis.
“And we will certainly help the neighbors in this!” Pasechnik said.
Yesterday, 15:15Infographic

Map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine as of 07/15/2022

infographics

Look

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Israel vows quick and decisive response to Gaza rocket launches

6 mins ago

Western interests lie in containing Russia, Medvedev says

23 mins ago

You can’t please everyone, Medvedev said

39 mins ago

Delegation of the Estonian Defense Forces visited Ukraine

55 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.