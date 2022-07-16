Kharkiv region and LPR signed an agreement on friendship and cooperation

LUGANSK, July 16 – RIA Novosti. The head of the administration of the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, and the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, signed an agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

As a correspondent of RIA Novosti was told in the administration of the Kharkiv region, the agreement provides for more than 20 articles in various areas of integration: from humanitarian assistance to cooperation in trade, culture and youth policy. In addition, the parties undertake to jointly protect each other from external aggression, and also mutually recognize as valid all official documents issued by the authorities.

“Helping your neighbor is what Russian people are strong in. Mutual assistance saves in the most difficult situations. Our republic is already providing assistance to the liberated territories of our neighboring Kharkiv region. Today, this process has taken on a clearer shape – an official agreement on cooperation was signed between the Luhansk People’s Republic and Kharkiv region,” said the head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik.

According to him, the territory of the Kharkov region will soon be completely liberated from the Nazis.

“And we will certainly help the neighbors in this!” Pasechnik said.