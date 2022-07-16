First days of heat wave leaves 43 dead in Spain | News

Spain registers 43 deaths during the first two days of the heat wave that will hit the peninsula until July 18, with temperatures that could reach 45 degrees Celsius.

Extreme heat day forecast in Spain

A report from the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MOMO), reports 15 deaths on Sunday, July 10, and 28 the following day, with a worrying trend in the effects of this climatic phenomenon.

Of the deceased, 26 were over 85 years old with underlying diseases that complicate the clinical picture and the relief work.

By region, the Community of Madrid is the hardest hit with 13 cases, followed by Galicia with nine and seven are from Extremadura.

The Ministry of Health and the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) have come together to activate a shared warning system and make recommendations to citizens on how to act and deal with high temperatures.

Meanwhile, other government authorities call for extreme caution regarding energy consumption, as it could turn into an economic and social crisis.

Analysts estimate that the combination of a considerable increase in demand with a decrease in wind and photovoltaic generation could occur, without forgetting the prices of the electricity bill.

This is the second heat wave that Spain has suffered this year, with more than 40 degrees Celsius last June and a wide trail of forest fires in various regions.

