Confirmation of resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the Presidency of Sri Lanka | News

Gotabaya Rajapaksa confirmed this Friday his resignation from the presidency of Sri Lanka. after fleeing the country this week when the presidential residence was invaded last Saturday by hundreds of protesters.

Rajapaksa’s resignation was confirmed by the speaker of the Asian country’s Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who received his letter of resignation.

Abeywardene stated that the new president will be elected within seven days of Rajapaksa’s resignation.

“My goal is to complete the process as quickly and as successfully as possible,” said Abeywardene, adding that it is essential to ensure that a new president is elected in a transparent and democratic framework, while Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as acting president.

The absence of a formal announcement of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation had caused caution among anti-government protesters who celebrated the president’s departure.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Tuesday for the Maldives and after a few days left for Singapore, from where he confirmed his resignation.

After Rajapaksa’s flight, the now interim president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, declared a state of emergency in the country and a state of exception in the province where the commercial capital, Colombo, is located.





