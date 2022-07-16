Joe Biden will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas | News

The president of the United States, Joe Biden will meet this Friday with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Bethlehem as part of his first trip to the Middle East.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Report shows Israeli blockade distresses Palestinian children

Joe Biden on Thursday reaffirmed Washington’s support for “a two-state solution for two peoples, who have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security.”

At the meeting, both leaders are expected to discuss economic measures to support the Palestinian people.

Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, his great ally in the world. He will hold talks with Israeli leaders. On Friday he will meet in the West Bank with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. From there to Saudi Arabia. @temasteleSUR

– Aissa García García (@AissateleSUR)

July 13, 2022

Biden will also announce a financial package for hospitals in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem that generally serve Palestinians.

The day before, hundreds of Palestinians mobilized to reject the US president’s visit to Israel to strengthen their alliance and support for the invading state.

US President Joe Biden will meet Palestinian leaders in the West Bank on Friday before he flies to a controversial summit in Saudi Arabia.

His meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is likely to be strained, analysts say, after ties hit a low under the Trump administra pic.twitter.com/sUv9FiphN1

— Amos (@Amos46812095)

July 15, 2022

From the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, they indicated that Biden’s visit to the Middle East aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha stated that Joe Biden’s trip to the region comes in the context of reviving the US role in the Middle East, as well as the formation of new alliances in the region.

According to Taha, Biden’s visit is also intended to strengthen the normalization of ties between the “Zionist state” and Arab countries, stressing that “normalization of ties only serves the Israeli occupation and its plans.”

At the end of the meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas, Joe Biden will leave for Saudi Arabia.

�� Ahead of @JoeBiden‘s flight to Saudi Arabia comes the news that Saudi Arabia rejected several requests from Mahmoud Abbas to be in Jeddah when President Biden arrives. This despite the fact that he will be meeting @POTUS in Bethlehem on Friday.

— Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael)

July 15, 2022

Joe Biden hopes to meet with Arab leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah, to discuss oil prices.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source