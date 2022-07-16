US approves military budget for 840,000 million dollars | News

The House of Representatives of the United States Government approved this Thursday a high defense budget for fiscal year 2023 of 840,000 million dollars, with the aim of counteracting the advances of China and Russia.

With bipartisan support of 329 votes in favor and 101 against, as of October 1 the Pentagon will have 37,000 billion more than the previous year, in a scenario marked by the war in Ukraine, economic, commercial and technological competition with China.

The draft of the well-known National Defense Authorization Law also includes domestic incentives such as a 4.6 percent salary increase for all military personnel.

The House on Thursday passed the $840 billion National Defense Authorization Act 329-101 after voting to attach hundreds of amendments, some of which included new arms transfers restrictions.

The document also has a security initiative for Ukraine, with 1,000 million dollars in military support and a full demand order to control and optimize this aid.

Within the same section, they assign 100 million dollars for the training of Ukrainian pilots and a clause for the replenishment of the arsenal of the allied armies that have provided weapons to that country in conflict.

As for Russia, they intend to arm NATO much more as a dissuasive campaign in Europe and extend another year the cooperation restrictions imposed between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Pentagon, with a planned investment of 4,000 million dollars.

On the other hand, they indicate taking measures so that their troops positioned in the Old Continent completely disassociate themselves from the Russian energy supply.

For its final approval, the Senate must give its approval and then take it to a vote again in both houses of Congress, before putting it to the signature of President Joe Biden.





