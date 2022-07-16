Prime Minister of Sri Lanka takes over as interim president | News

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took office this Friday as interim president until new elections are held next week, after the official resignation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The then 73-year-old prime minister was sworn in as interim head of state with the consent of the head of the Supreme Court, Jayantha Jayasuriya, after Assembly Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced Rajapaksa’s resignation.

On July 20, the new president will be elected in Parliament, who will take office until November 2024.

During a speech before the Legislature, the interim president supported the popular demonstrations. However, he asserted that “immediate measures will be taken to guarantee law and peace in the country.”

Wickremesinghe declared a national state of emergency last Wednesday and the day before a state of emergency in the capital, Colombo, after thousands of protesters broke into several public buildings, including the offices of the head of government.

���� Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe is running to take over the presidency. Parliament will elect a new president in the coming days. Wickremesinghe’s first decisions were to ban the use of “His Excellency” and the presidential flag pic.twitter.com/NQ6845nuKM

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

July 15, 2022

According to press reports, a favorite candidate for the next elections is not outlined, before which the political formations will undertake a process of alliances in order to reach the majority.

According to the Sri Lankan Parliament, the leaders of the parties met this day after Rajapaksa’s resignation to discuss and examine the paths to follow in the midst of a political context colored by what they consider a power vacuum.





